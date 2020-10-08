ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a tour inside the 700,000 square-foot State Farm Arena, CBS46 got a firsthand look at the state’s largest early voting site.
It's also one of the largest in the country.
“We are dedicated to creating a safe, effective and efficient environment for Fulton County residents to come vote early,” said President and CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, Steve Koonin at the beginning of the tour.
Inside, officials have tripled the number of voting booths from the primary to now hold 302 electric booths. There are 60 different check in stations, and socially distanced lines spanning all over the arena. It’s the result of a partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and Fulton County to improve voting access. The location also has its own MARTA stop to make getting to the polls more convenient for those without a car.
All parking lots managed by the arena will be open and free for voters during early voting.
“I encourage voters to come here to vote,” said Fulton County Elections director Richard Barron. “If you want to avoid the lines, you might have to drive ten extra minutes, but you can come here. There’s free parking. There’s Hawks staff guiding you on the outside how to get in to the various places around the building where you can vote. It’s going to be worth the drive,” Barron said.
Keenly aware of technology challenges in the Primary election, voting officials say State Farm and Comcast has brought in their own IT teams, trained by the county to work alongside county officials in the high-tech space.
Fulton County Commission Chair Rob Pitts said many of the problems during the primary stemmed from poll workers not showing up because of COVID concerns. The systems are also undergoing a massive software upgrade, which some critics have said is risky this close to the election.
“I’m confident that everything that is under our control is ready to go,” Pitts said. “Things that are not under our control that’s a different story but Fulton County, we are ready to go,” he added, signaling that last-minute staffing issues are beyond the county’s control, but offered that they are training 3,000 more staff to prepare.
The polling location will be open seven days a week for Fulton County residents to vote early starting Monday October 12 to Friday October 30th. Votes will be printed and tallied at the arena and absentee ballots will be opened and tallied there as well.
The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the early voting period.
