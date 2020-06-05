FOLKSTON, GA (CBS46)—State fire investigators are working to determine who set a fire to a church.
According to a press release from the Sate Fire Insurance Commissioner, the fire was set at Peoples Baptist Church located at 65 Reynolds Road.
The fire was set on May 15th just before 7 p.m.
“The 41-year-old, 2,790 square-foot church was not occupied at the time of the fire, and thankfully only very minimal damage was caused to the building. However, this should not take away from the fact that the arsonist behind this fire committed a very serious crime", said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King
Anyone with information is asked to call the state’s fire investigations unit at 1-800-282-5804.
