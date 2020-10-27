HABERSHAM CO. (CBS46)—State fire investigators are working to track down an arsonist.
According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, Habersham County fire units responded to a fire at a building on October 23 at 4451 Camp Creek Road.
Investigators determined the fully engulfed fire was intentionally set.
There was no power to the building and several items were taken from the building prior to the fire.
Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit toll-free at 1-800-282-5804.
Callers can remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.