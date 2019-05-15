ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The head of the new state gang task force is talking to CBS46 about her first month on the job and her plans to help dismantle gangs in Georgia.
Jaret Usher was named the GBI prosecutorial liaison.
“The first few weeks have been pretty crazy, been all over the state, places I’ve never been to before to help and assist them as they’re building these gang cases,” said the former Cobb County gang prosecutor. “Whether it be to identify things that they’re seeing in their communities, whether it be to look through the evidence they already have, whether it be to help charging prosecutors who don’t know how to go about charging these cases appropriately, helping them to build their indictments.”
She will help any agency that requests her assistance and expertise.
GBI Director and former Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds hired Usher for the position as part of an initiative from Governor Brian Kemp to stop and dismantle criminal street gangs.
It’s believed there are more than 70,000 gang members in Georgia and about 1,500 different gangs in the state. Experts said they are responsible for much of the violent crime in communities.
“Atlanta is uniquely different because we have a lot of what we call hybrid street gangs where it may have national affiliations within it, GD’s, bloods, crypts, Gangster Disciples, but they come together under these hybrid criminal street gangs that operate more on a neighborhood level, so it’s a little bit different than what we see on the west coast or in New York and that is something Atlanta is dealing with as a whole,” said Usher. “As they unite, the gangs are more concerned about making money right now than they are concerned about colors or national affiliations, that seems to be the trend that we’re seeing.”
Usher said she is passionate about the job because gang crime is an issue that affects everyone in the state – victims, their families, and communities in general.
She said, “We are actively beginning this battle to take the fight to the gang members and the gang associates and begin to fight back with the way that we investigate, the way that we charge and the way that we prosecute.”
