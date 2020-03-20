ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Right now the availability of tests and testing capacity has been a top concern for people who are getting sick and wondering if they have the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The state public heath lab can only test 100 specimens per day. Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam told CBS46 on Friday that state officials plan to be able to test 200 specimens per day in the next day or two.
READ: LATEST: 485 cases of coronavirus, 14 deaths reported in Georgia
Jonathan Santana says he has been sick since last Thursday. He could barely talk but insisted on telling his story.
Santana told CBS46 that he has been in the hospital and was diagnosed with severe bronchitis. He is suffering from a chronic and painful deep cough. He believes he may have the novel coronavirus but said the hospital would not test him because he did not have a fever.
“I was sent home with medication, but I am still having the same symptoms,” Santana told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “I was told that I was not to get the coronavirus test because they are short, and because I don't have a fever. But, I have every other symptom and shortness of breath,” he said before going into a painful coughing fit.
Santana said he was told to reach out to Life Hope Labs in Sandy Springs, one of the first private labs to offer at-home testing kits.
“I call the lab and they're charging $186 and I haven't been working,” Santana explained saying the shipping fees were high because of his location. He says the hospital test would have been free.
Mason reached out to Life Hope Labs in Sandy Springs. A spokesperson says the shipping fees vary based on how far a patient lives from the lab. The lab spokesperson said the coronavirus test kits are shipped overnight and packaged carefully on ice through FedEx.
READ: Epidemiologists to investigate growing coronavirus cases in SW Georgia
Santana is asking for help. He’s one of many people who are sick and yet struggling to be tested, being told to medicate and monitor at home.
The Georgia Department of Public Health tells CBS46 “we can best protect our communities and healthcare providers by only testing those whose laboratory diagnosis would have the biggest impact on healthcare infrastructure or spread of disease. This includes hospitalized patients with severe illness.”
The goal, in part, is to “save critical PPE and leave isolation rooms available for others who need it.
DPH is setting up drive-thru collection centers across the state to collect specimens from mildly ill people that fall into prioritized groups. The purpose of the centers is to collect specimens from mildly ill people who do not require medical care or hospitalization and fall into one of the other prioritized groups.
The State Health Department tells CBS46 they have a testing priority list right now, given limited resources.
Per DPH and federal guidelines prioritizes
•First are Healthcare workers and other first responders who frequently interact with vulnerable populations.
• People working with and caring for vulnerable populations, such as long-term care facility staff.
• People living in congregate settings where the disease can spread rapidly.
Only individuals who have been evaluated by a healthcare provider and assigned a PUI # number will be referred to these drive-thru sites.
Related Articles:
Atlanta's social life goes silent as more coronavirus cases are confirmed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.