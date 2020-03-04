ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials with Georgia Department of Public Health tell CBS46 that the state public health lab will begin testing for the coronavirus Thursday, as needed.
Currently, only the CDC is testing and confirming coronavirus in sick patients.
The cdc has asked that people 65 and older take action to reduce exposure to the disease if they live in areas where it can spread.
So far, its largely been up to local doctors to determine if a patient needs to be tested and those tests would be sent to the CDC.
The cdc says it's been sending thousands of test kits to public health labs this week. Wednesday morning, Governor Brian Kemp announced that there are no new cases in Georgia aside from a father and son who were confirmed to have the disease Monday night by the CDC.
Kemp asked people to stay calm and continue to wash their hands.
On a Tuesday teleconference the CDC's Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, told reporters that the CDC has "sent test kits out to states and those test kits are being used right now by many state health departments because of the FDA regulations, those are still considered presumptive positive until those are confirmed test at CDC."
She says the results are being used by state and local health departments to make public health decisions.
"We expect that by the end of this week the public health labs will be able to test up to 75,000 people," Messonnier said.
