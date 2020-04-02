ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp officially signed a statewide shelter-in-place order Thursday evening after working with state public health officials on a plan to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The order will take effect at 6pm on Friday, April 3 and will continue through 11:59pm on Monday, April 13.
The order calls for all Georgia residents and visitors to stay inside their homes unless conducting essential business and services. The are some exceptions laid out in the 9-page executive order. Found here.
Wednesday Kemp announced in press conference that the executive order would be issued after learning within the last day that the novel coronavirus could be spread by people who are asymptomatic.
"What we’ve been telling people from directives from the CDC for weeks now that is if you start feeling bad, stay home," Kemp said Wednesday. "Those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad. Well we didn’t know that before the last 24 hours and as Dr. Toomey told me, she said this is a game-changer for us. I had been listening to her advice," he added.
Kemp faced harsh criticism Thursday from residents, healthcare workers, and pundits who were aware that the evidence of asymptomatic spread has been public knowledge for many weeks. Leading public health officials with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have openly discussed the evidence of asymptomatic spread since at least February.
Thursday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health released a statement clarifying when it learned about the possibility.
"For weeks it has been known that people who were positive for COVID-19 but did not have symptoms likely were able to transmit the virus. However, on March 30, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, M.D., confirmed that new data indicates that as many as 25% of individuals infected with COVID-19 remain asymptomatic. Additionally, science also now informs us that individuals who are symptomatic, are infectious up to 48 hours before symptoms appear. This new information tells the health care community, medical researchers, public health and governments why COVID-19 is spreading so rapidly."
