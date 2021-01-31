Eight GA Department of Driver Services (DDS) received a generous gift that will make its investigative officers safer on the streets.
According to a press release, the DDS received eight protective ballistic vests from the GA Fraternal Order of Police for use by the DDS Office of Investigative Services.
“Officer Safety is a very important issue to all of us in law enforcement, and the ballistic vest has been proven to save lives and reduce injuries. We applaud the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police for their generous, lifesaving donation to our sworn investigators.” said Commissioner Moore.
DDS’ Office of Investigative Services has a staff of 13 P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement officers who investigate driver’s license fraud and misconduct by the DDS’ employees.
In addition, DDS investigators work with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to investigate crimes related to identity theft, fraud, forgery, and other crimes.
“Being able to present these vests to officers that I have worked with over the years is special to me,” DDS Deputy Commissioner Rich said. In the world we live in now, it is extremely important that all law enforcement officers wear protective vests, and the FOP is proud to assist in that effort.”
