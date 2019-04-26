ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) In less than a year Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham will hang up his robe for the last time after announcing 2020 as the end of his tenure.
Nearly thirty years ago in 1980, Benham made history as the state's first African American to serve on the Georgia's Superior Court. Since then he has been re-elected every six years.
"Justice Benham has been a steady force behind this Court,: said fellow Justice Harold Melton in a released statement. "As a jurist, he has been unwavering in his commitment to ensuring that all people have equal access to the courts. As a man, he is the embodiment of justice and mercy. He is one of those who manages to bring the best out of people."
Benham will complete his fifth and final term at the end of next year. A statewide election will determine his successor in May of 2020.
