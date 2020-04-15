ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When filing for unemployment, completely the application correctly can be half the battle.
CBS46 has received emails and calls from several viewers saying they have applied and been denied.
“They couldn’t verify my income,” said Derrick Fowler who was denied unemployment benefits. “They couldn’t verify my earnings,” Walker added.
Last week, CBS46 interviewed Donovan Walker, a professional chauffeur who had been laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic. He shared that he had $6 to his name after being denied benefits. He informed CBS46’s Hayley Mason that he has been denied again.
Walker also faced challenges with the verifiable earnings portion of the application, and he and Fowler are not alone.
The Georgia Department of Labor tells CBS46 the top three reasons people are being denied are:
1. Insufficient wages in the calculation period when they applied.
2. Information provided on employer filed claims is incorrect.
3. Applicants aren't meeting eligibility requirements.
In order to fix this, you can file an appeal.
If denied for unverifiable wages, applicants can re-submit wage documentation. Looking back over the last five completed calendar quarters, prior to your claim filed date, applicants should submit the first four quarters of earnings, out of the five quarters, as the base period.
Once an appeal is filed, applicants can expect to wait up to ten days for a decision. In that time period, your wages will be verified, and the labor department will determine how much will be paid each week in unemployment pay, based on the applicant’s wage assessment.
The Georgia Department of Labor has rolled out a new “chat” tool on its website to help answer questions quickly. This tool will generate resources and responses based on the written concern.
