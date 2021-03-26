Georgia's sweeping voter reform bill has now been in signed into law, and lawsuits are already beginning. The emotionally heated day ended with a lawmaker being arrested inside the Capitol.
As Governor Kemp signed the controversial voting reform bill SB 202 into law, his victory speech was cut short.
“What’s the problem?” Kemp says looking away from the camera during a live broadcast of his remarks following the signing of the bill.
Outside Kemp’s door, State Representative Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, was knocking to get in during the broadcast. She was arrested and carried off by Capitol Police to the Fulton County jail as a small protests erupted around her.
“All we asked is for her to see him sign a bill that is signing our rights away and you arrested her. She didn’t touch anybody,” said Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, the only other lawmaker in the group of demonstrators inside the Capitol that began outside.
“You arrested a sitting state representative for nothing. She didn’t do anything but knock on the governor’s door,” Thomas exclaimed to the Capitol Police officers.
Rep. Cannon was charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement and Preventing or Disrupting General Assembly Sessions or Other Meetings of Members.
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock came to the Fulton County Jail late Thursday night to help get Cannon out of jail.
This moment was boiling point of one the most divisive bills in recent history that is set to change the voting process in Georgia. The Bill passed both the House and Senate today strictly down party lines, and headed to Governor Kemp in a matter of hours.
Republicans say the bill expands access—touting the addition of weekend voting into the law and increased ballot security.
“Show me where there is a suppression? There is no suppression in this bill,” exclaimed Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell.
“I won’t repeat the many good additions to this good package of election reforms that will increase election accessibility, increase transparency and election integrity,” said Speaker Pro Temper Rep. Jan Jones, R-Milton, during her House floor speech in support of the bill. “I will also mention that just for the record, Sunday voting is optional now,” Jones added with a head nod, after scrutinizing the need for Sunday voting. Black lawmakers who have argued for the day that Souls to the Polls expressed their indignation.
Democrats took the the House and Senate floors pointing out the eliminates no excuse absentee voting, reduces daily early voting hours, limits absentee ballot dropboxes to a minimum of only one required per county—only accessible during voting hours not around the clock as previously allowed. The bill allows more scrutiny of voter eligibility and makes it a misdemeanor to give food or water to voters in line.
Rep. Erica Thomas quoted the late Congressman John Lewis in her House floor speech.
“It is unbelievable that there are still some people that are trying to stop some people from voting today,” Thomas exclaimed. “You are changing the rules, cutting polling hours, and that is not right, that is not fair, and that is not just,” she recited.
After nearly eliminating weekend voting, the new law now requires weekend voting on two Saturdays and allows counties the option to offer early voting on one or two Sundays during the three weeks of early voting.
“This is a partisan power grab done in response to election defeat in 2020 election cycle where record numbers of Black and brown voters made their voices known at the ballot box,” exclaimed Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus. “We will not stand idly by and let Jim Crow 2.0 roll back the clock on our election,” she added.
Late Thursday evening, Governor Kemp took credit for launching voter reform efforts as Secretary of State.
“As Secretary of State I sued the Obama Justice Department to make sure Georgia had a citizenship check before you register to vote,” Kemp said. “I led the fight to investigate all allegations of voter fraud.”
Doubling down on the insinuation that there was a lack of integrity in Georgia’s last election Kemp stated, “After the November election last year I knew like many of you that significant reforms to our state election system.”
Democrats have pointed out, along with the Secretary of State’s office that there was no evidence of voter fraud or illegal activity in Georgia’s election, after three audits.
House minority leader James Beverly called the bill the "the most egregious voter suppression bill that we’ve seen this millennium.” He says it is now up to the courts to decide if this moves forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.