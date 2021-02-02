As the Biden administration plans to further ramp up vaccine distribution, a Georgia state lawmaker is sharing his struggle with COVID-19 in hopes it will serve as a warning to Georgians to get vaccinated.
State Representative Dexter Sharper, of Valdosta, spent 11 days in the hospital after he contracted the virus in December.
More than a month later, he relies on an oxygen machine to help him breathe.
“My oxygen will drop if I’m off this, even for a while to take a shower or get dressed,” Sharper said, sitting in his office, across from the state Capitol, with the humming of the machine filling the room.
When he’s not legislating, Sharper is a paramedic, a job the 49-year-old has held for more than 30 years. He was eligible to receive the vaccine, but he got infected a week before he was to be vaccinated.
“I would take my chances on the vaccine than with COVID, he said. “Getting COVID is another ballgame. You may make it or not.”
On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the federal government will start shipping vaccine doses directly to pharmacies starting Feb. 11.
“This provide more sites for people to get vaccinated in their communities and it’s an important component to delivering vaccines equitably,” said coronavirus coordinator Jeffrey Zients.
The White House reported that vaccine supply to states has increased by 22% since President Biden took office nearly two weeks ago.
In addition to expanding supply, the present also directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fully reimburse states using the National Guard for pandemic work.
Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeax sent a letter to FEMA requesting the agency place a vaccine distribution center in hard-hit Gwinnett or Forsyth counties.
“My district is home to low-income communities who have been devastated by the pandemic and struggling to access the resources necessary to stabilize their lives and that of their families,” Bourdeaux wrote in the letter.
Sharper said amply supply of the vaccine means little if people don’t trust it.
“If they’re not educated enough and feel safe about it than that defeats the purpose,” he added.
Sharper is scheduled to have X-rays performed in four weeks to find out if he has permanent lung damage.
As of Tuesday evening, 984,354 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.