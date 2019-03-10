LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (CBS46) Lawmaker and Democratic Senator Stephanie Flowers is making headlines after a recent video of her passionate speech during a debate on Arakansas' stand your ground law has gone viral.
State Sen. Stephanie Flowers had a powerful and emotional response to a white lawmaker trying to silence her in a debate on Arkansas' ‘stand your ground’ gun laws pic.twitter.com/0FdhSHAjxg— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 10, 2019
During a Judiciary Committee meeting last week, Flowers strongly opposed a proposal that would no longer require people to retreat before using lethal force when there is a perceived threat.
Sen. Flowers argued changing the "Stand Your Ground" law puts people's safety risk. A concern she said she lived with while raising her black son in Arkansas.
"I am a mother, too, and I have a son, and I care as much for my son as y'all care for y'alls, but my son doesn't walk the same patch as yours does," she explained.
Tensions grew when the debate was limited to 10 minutes.
"I'll be as quick as I can. As quick as it takes to kill somebody, I guess," said Sen. Flowers. As she 'stood her ground' and urged the committee to spend more time debating the topic, Senator Alan Clark, Republican, suggested she needed to stop talking.
"No I don't! What the h*** you gonna do, shoot me?" exclaimed Flowers. "I'm talking about my son's life, and I'm talking about the lives of other black kids."
Her comments echo the concerns of communities across the country who have seen what some consider an increase in fatal shootings involving black victims. Even more so when the shooter claims they felt threatened and were standing their ground.
The bill failed by one vote.
