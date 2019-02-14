ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Thursday afternoon in the Senate Government Oversight Committee, lawmakers and advocates pushed for two dueling bills regarding what to do with Confederate monuments in Georgia.
“We need, I think, to respect and preserve our history, good, bad or indifferent,” said the Chickamauga Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-District. “We need to just add new ones, not take away our old ones,” he told the committee.
Senator Mullis has led efforts to preserve Confederate monuments this session. He filed Senate Bill 77 which will prohibit relocation of the monuments and triple fines for anyone who vandalizes them.
“Monuments cannot be relocated to a museum or cemetery or mausoleum unless that’s where it came from to begin with,” Mullis read to the committee.
He has a bill aimed at tripling fines and penalties for anyone who vandalizes or moves monuments
He was challenged on the purpose of tripling the fines for potential offenders.
“Yes,” he told a fellow senator who questioned the purpose. “For the bad guys. They’re going to have to pay for us to repair them and replace and also even moreso,” Mullus said.
Men from both The Sons of Confederate Veterans and Sons of Union Veterans spoke up in support of Mullis’s bill, while The Atlanta Branch of The NAACP and the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus condemned the efforts
“We are opposed to any type of historical remembrance that continues to acknowledge the days of slavery, abuse and that promotes discrimination,” said Rep. Karen Bennett, D-District 94, and the chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.
On the other side of the issue, Senator Elena Parent, D-District 42 presented her bill, Senate Bill 51. It would local governments to decide whether Confederate monuments should stay or be moved.
“The reason I am bringing this bill is because for so many people in these communities, they are staring at a symbol that tells them you were not free,” Sen. Parent told the committee. “You did not have liberty, and we are going to remind you of it every single day,” she went on.
She said she was inspired to file the bill in response to the controversial and largely unwanted obelisk in front of the courthouse in downtown Decatur. The monument, erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy, bears inscriptions that pay homage to the virtues of the confederacy.
“DeKalb County has asked that they move this monument somewhere else,” Parent said.
Activists, historians, and attorneys from Decatur showed up to speak out against the obelisk and demand its removal.
Senator Jeff Mullis is pushing his own bill to prevent the removal of Confederate monuments and to punish possible vandals
“This is something that the young people in our community have been organizing around for two years students at Renfroe Middle School and in the City of Decatur,” said Mawuli Davis, the co-chair, Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights.
“They want control over the square to be a local issue and they don’t want a monument to white supremacy. It’s a news day in the City of Decatur and DeKalb county and we think the landscape should reflect it.,” Davis went on.
“This is really about control over our communities and what symbols we want to show in our communities,” said historian Sarah Patenaude.
Still Mullis maintains constituents in his district and small towns like it support Confederate symbols.
“In rural America, in small town America they want their monuments and their history protected not desecrated or destroyed,” Mullis said.
The Legislative Black Caucus says it will push against Mullis’ bill if it makes it out of committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.