The voices of Asian-American women are being amplified inside the State Capitol in light of a deadly shooting spree at three Asian massage spas.
"Violence against Asian women is not new," said State Senator Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, adding it is time to seriously discuss gun reform in Georgia.
State Representative Bee Nguyen, the first Asian American woman in the state legislature, addressed the outrage being felt by the Asian American Pacific Islander community as she called the attacks as racist and targeted in a press conference Thursday morning.
Police at the time continued working to identify all of the victims and notify next-of-kin. It's been a days long challenge that Nguyen says further confirms to the reality that some working-class Asian women often overlooked or ignored by the larger society and difficult to trace when missing.
“We do not know much about the victims but we do know there were four women who were ethnically Korean who were killed,” Nguyen stated. “Their ages were from 50 years old to 70 years old and at least two of them lived and worked in those spas. This one fact alone highlights the vulnerability, the invisibility and the isolation of working-class Asian women in our country,” she continued.
Nguyen explained the situations are complex and nuanced, indicating the hypersexualization of Asian women and race both played a role.
“I want to thank all of the Asian-American women who have spoken up in our country, who have talked about the nuances of this issue, not just from the gender lens perspective-- but from the ethnic perspective, from a language-barrier perspective, an immigration perspective--and without disparaging women who are sex workers,” Nguyen stated.
Atlanta Police say the businesses were had active business licenses and there have been no confirmed reports of illegal activity in the establishments from law enforcement.
Stephanie Cho, Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, is working to get justice for the families and address the cultural issues that her community wants addressed.
“This is intimate labor and so people feel more bold to say whatever they want to say,” Cho said. “This other issue of living where they work is not new in the Asian-American community as well and oftentimes people don’t see that as a poverty issue.”
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office depiction of the shooter’s motives has come under scrutiny in the AAPI community.
“He does claim that it was not racially motivated. He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction,” said Captain Jay Baker, the spokesman, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Baker described shooting suspect Robert Long as having “a bad day.”
“I’ve not heard of victim blaming in such egregious manners where he is actually assigning blame to women for his own sex addiction and taking action to eliminate them,” Nguyen said in response to the law enforcement’s statement.
“It really angers a lot of us that we are taking the words of a man who brutally murdered people and we are calling that the truth or the fact,” Nguyen told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “Are they asking Asian Americans what a hate crime is? I think we are more poised to answer that question. We do feel targeted and we know he deliberately went to three Asian-owned businesses. He sought out women he believed that were his demons and he killed them,” Nguyen exclaimed.
The group Stop AAPI Hate reports that nearly 3,800 incidents of hate were made between March of 2020 through this February. The group reports that women experienced hate three times the rate of men in Georgia.
“I want us to call it out for what it is. I want us to recognize the intersections of xenophobia, racism, misogyny, gender-based violence and the lax gun laws in Georgia and you cannot simply separate the issues from each other,” Nguyen said.
Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are planning to meet with Georgia Asian-American leaders and lawmakers as a part of a trip to Georgia that has now been restructured to focus on the mass shootings.
