ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Late Thursday afternoon the joint budget conference committee came to an agreement on a $26 billion state budget, just one day before the last day of the legislative session.
Lawmakers were tasked with making more than $2 million in cuts to compensate for a lack of revenue. Schools took a $950 million budget cut—a nearly 10% reduction.
"In education, the master funding formula has a 10% cut,” said budget chair Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn. “Enrollment growth is fully funded, training and experience is fully funded. All of our school systems across this state have reserves that will help them cushion the blow,” he added.
The average cuts to most districts will be around 5%, which can be offset by using federal funding and dipping into reserves. Budget committee members added that schools have reserve money and have also received $456 million in CARES funding during the pandemic. Though funding will still be a challenge as schools try to find safe ways to re-open during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget committee expressed relief that it was able to avoid making any furloughs at state agencies.
The budget proposal will also fully fund six months of postpartum care and will fully fund grants to local health departments to help them fight the spread of COVID-19.
Lawmakers have faced pushback from opponents who have argued that the budget creation has been senate led and not bipartisan.
England and budget chair Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, stressed “this is not a Senate budget or a House budget, but a Georgia budget.”
“We are going to do our best over the next few hours to explain these changes to our members, get their comments, concerns, and see if we can get the votes necessary to pass this on the floor,” Tillery said in the committee meeting.
Earlier in the week, another bill heading to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk is set to add relief for Georgians who are facing unemployment and illness during the pandemic.
Anyone with a dependent who is sick will be able to use five sick days to cover illness, including COVID-19 in a bill sponsored by Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough.
The bill will also allow Georgia’s labor commissioner Mark Butler to extend unemployment benefits of $300/week through at least December. The increased weekly benefits rate would otherwise expire when the state’s public health emergency expires.
