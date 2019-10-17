ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lawmakers from the Cobb and Fulton County Legislative Delegations called a rare joint meeting on Thursday to get an update from key players in Georgia’s ongoing toxic air debacle.

At the heart of the months-long controversy is ethylene oxide – a highly flammable chemical used to sterilize medical equipment – that is known to cause cancer. Currently, there are 6-8 facilities that use the dangerous gas in the state of Georgia, including Sterigenics, located in unincorporated Cobb County.

Lawmakers invited the President of Sterigenics, Phil MacNabb to address the delegations about the toxic gas his company emits and what they are planning to do about it. He was the first of several speakers to take the hot seat.

He opened by saying, “This facility is safe; We are confident that this facility is safe”. He went on to tell legislators about the history of EtO, what it’s used for, and why it’s necessary for medical sterilizations. It was a familiar presentation – one that many in the audience, who follow this story closely, have heard him make before.

Lawmakers then had an opportunity to ask Mr. McNabb questions. Representative Erik Allen, whose district includes portions of the area surrounding the Sterigenics plant, asked, “Have you considered relocating this property, this facility to a less densely populated area in metro Atlanta?” MacNabb responded, “So the answer, really, is nO, because the facility is safe and we have a chance to make it even safer. We are in an industrial area, there is much industry around us, we think it’s in an appropriate place.”

However that area of Cobb County has changed significantly since 1972, when Sterigenics first began operation. There are now residential neighborhoods, businesses, and schools located all around the Sterigenics building.

Currently Sterigenics is closed, after Cobb County sent a letter telling the company that it did not meet current “high hazard industrial” building safety requirements. Sterigenics was in the midst of completing new emission control renovations, in which they had obtained permits for. McNabb said in Thursday’s meeting he intends on working with Cobb County to complete necessary safety upgrades. He did not, however, indicate if the company would take legal action against Cobb County if it prevented it from re-opening.

After lawmakers questioned MacNabb, they turned their attention to officials from the Georgia Enviornmental Protection Division, or the EPD. Karen Hays, Director of the Air Protection Branch and Richard Dunn, the agency’s Director started with a presentation, detailing the timeline and latest developments. In the course of the questioning, the EPD officials appeared to have made stunning revelations on their handling of the EtO situation; admitting they should have notified the public and the Governor’s office when they first learned of the elevated cancer risk, they have not reached out to their environmental counterparts in Illinois, who had already been dealing with similar problems from a Sterigenics plant there, and that they have been relying on direction from the EPA, perhaps more than our own regulations and guidelines in the state of Georgia.

Lawmakers expressed frustration to the EPD officials, wondering why they have seemingly been dragging their feet with a public health risk as significant as this one. Representative Derrick Jackson saying, “When lives are in danger, it’s full stop automotive, we don’t drag our feet, don’t wait for emails… when the levels are exceeding what they should be, you get on the phone and call the Governor and say we are in a state of emergency and say Georgians are at risk. Period.”

Representative Erik Allen asked Karen Hays, “At what point do you feel you have an obligation to notify the public there may be a risk?” To which Hays responded, “Sir, if we had this to do over again, we would notify the public much sooner. I hear you. We understand.”

State Senator Jen Jordan, pressed further asking the EPD officials what happened when they first learned about the heightened cancer risk in 2018. “Can you tell me when and if members of the Deal and Kemp administrations were informed of this information?” To which Richard Dunn, Director of the EPD replied, “They were not notified, our focus was working with the EPA to understand what these results meant.” Learning that the EPD did not even notify the Governor’s Office, was difficult for some to comprehend. Senator Nan Orrock, of District 36 told CBS 46, “That’s the whole point of having the government be a watch dog for the people and that’s where I think there’s been a failure, there’s been a ball dropped. There’s been more attention on them moving quietly on this, rather than ‘let’s sound the alert’ - we heard today the EPD didn’t even contact the Governor when they got this information!” … “Wasn’t that a remarkable thing? That an agency we fund with our tax dollars did not let the Governor know (and that would have been Governor Deal) what the state of affairs was with the cancer-causing emissions in our midst with the citizens being in the dark”.

As soon as the meeting adjourned, CBS 46 rushed to ask Karen Hays follow up questions to the new admissions by the agency. We asked if she thought anyone should be accountable for the mistakes made, if the EPD would commit to continuous INDEPENDENT testing around these facilities from here on out, and why there wasn’t a greater sense of urgency. Hays quickly exited the building and refused to answer our questions.

Today’s meeting comes one day after stunning air testing results were released in Covington, near the the BD medical sterilization plant that revealed Ethylene Oxide levels near that plant, were 765 times HIGHER than the EPA’s acceptable level.

One state lawmaker said this is a “RED ALERT” situation, and plans on investigating what action can be taken at a state level, to ensure the safety of Georgia residents from cancer-causing EtO emissions.

