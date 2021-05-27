This week at this complex on Allison Court in SW Atlanta, an 11-month-old baby was shot while in her mother’s arms. The woman was walking home from a relative’s apartment when a group of women nearby fight and shooting that sent bullets flying through the area.
Neighbor Stevi Rogers says crime has gotten ridiculous in the area. “It don’t surprise me when you’re hearing gunshots and you’ve got to duck down on the ground,” Rogers said while learning about the shooting. “I’ve got grandchildren. They can’t come out here and sit and play. They’re even aware you’ve got to run and duck,” she went on.
The growing crime in Atlanta has brought lawmakers from all over Georgia into a hearing to discuss possible legislative solutions.
House Speaker David Ralston called the special committee together earlier this year to study and try to take action in the growing crime wave in Atlanta.
“We have got to find an answer to this,” said Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, who attended the meeting via Zoom. “Atlanta has been the engine that runs Georgia. We can not let this deteriorate the state of Georgia. It’s a reflection on all of us.”
In its initial meeting Wednesday afternoon, the group of lawmakers began creating a list of interested parties they would like to hear testimony from regarding crime, from Atlanta’s Mayor and local police chiefs to the Fulton County DA, Assistant DA’s. former police who have quit recently, community members and academics who study crime.
“We are losing the battle on crime and we continue to lose that ,but I don’t want us to pit the state of Georgia against the City of Atlanta, and I have to say that the Mayor’s office has reached out and they want to be a part of the solution,” said Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica who heads the committee.
Fulton County’s Sheriff Patrick Labat who attended the meeting agreed that collaboration will be essential.
“We have to be able to communicate, to be able to talk together,” Labat told CBS46. “This is not them versus us. We have to be able to solve collectively a problem where the crime wave has hit the nation.”
Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell was vocal about his desire to identify the root cause of the crime problems.
“I look at the news every day and I’m just aghast at what I see,” Powell said, adding that he believes there is a disrespect for law enforcement that is contributing to the issues.
He said young people disobeying the laws of the road was also concerning. Powell then began to express that “Black on Black crime” is a specific concern of his in the landscape of all the crime happening around the state. “Black on Black crime which is of a major concern to me, ‘cause I’ve always been of the opinion that if you can’t respect your own neighborhood and your own people, how can people you expect to respect the others?” Powell questioned.
The lawmakers also honed in on crime in Buckhead and shootings at Lenox Mall.
A group of residents with the Buckhead City Movement came out to express that crime is one of the reasons they want to form their own city.
“The Buckhead City Movement is working right now to de-annex the neighborhood of Buckhead from the City of Atlanta, said Bill White, the chairman and CEO of the Buckhead City Movement. “We have filed our divorce. It is final. It has come a very long and hard way to that point.”
The meeting happened on the same day Atlanta Council member Antonio Brown was carjacked by a group of young boys in Atlanta while attending a meeting.
"The realty is what happened today is a reflection of what's happening across the city,” the mayoral candidate told CBS46.
While many lawmakers pointed to the fact that crime is up in major cities across the country and in other Georgia cities, Collins said the focus will remain on Atlanta as the House Speaker intended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.