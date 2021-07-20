Georgia lawmakers met for several hours Monday discussing ways to reverse crime in Atlanta.
Governor Brian Kemp spoke to the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee after calling for a special legislative session on violence in the city.
“It’s my intention to include the work of this committee in solutions from other concerned stakeholders in my call for a special session in the fall,” Governor Kemp testified.
House Speaker David Ralston is proposing an amended budget for FY2022 and FY2023 adding $3 million dollars to hire 20 new state troopers, focusing on Atlanta. He is proposing doubling the size of the gang task force and human trafficking division.
“This is madness. People don’t want to live in this,” one Georgia State Trooper testified. “Governor Kemp directed the commissioner that state law enforcement was to use all resources available to combat violent crime within the City in Atlanta.”
Several lawmakers pointed out that despite the focus on crime in the capitol city, rising crime isn’t just an Atlanta problem, but one seen in Columbus, Savannah, and other municipalities across the state.
“We are seeing a rise in crime not just urban areas, but rural and suburban and ex-urban areas as well,” said Attorney General Chris Carr.
Atlanta’s Assistant Police Chief Todd Coyt broke down statistics, but noticeably missing from the event was Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who some of the lawmakers have criticized for the city’s crime issues. Bottoms told CBS46’s Hayley Mason Friday that no one from state government had invited her to speak at the hearings.
“I’ve not received an invitation to speak, but as my mother said, ‘you only have to tell the truth once,’ and the truth is this we are committed to public safety in Atlanta. I have not had a conversation with the governor on what are needs are,” Bottoms told Mason.
