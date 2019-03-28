ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A CBS46 investigation uncovered a complete and total lack of regulation for crime scene clean-up companies in Georgia.
Three years ago, CBS46 exposed one business taking light-hearted photographs on the job with people’s personal belongings. In essence; re-victimizing the victims.
Gordy Powell runs a bio clean-up company called Georgia Clean and has been pushing for changes at the state capitol.
“Sadly, there have been instances where a cleaning company goes in and they raffle through the personal belongings, jewelry goes missing, a personal identity has been taken,” Powell said.
State lawmakers took action this legislative session by passing a bill in both the House and Senate and the Governor is expected to sign it into law. Senate Bill 153 puts the GBI in charge of regulating the industry.
“You’ll have to be background checked, finger printed, drug screened, have the proper insurances in place and you’ll also have to be registered with the Georgia EPD,” Powell said.
“We look forward to working with the GBI and trying to put together the regulations around what’s in the bill and making sure the consumers of Georgia are protected,” Georgia Clean Director of Operations Doug Cunningham said.
It’s a long time coming for most in the industry and will make Georgia the only state in the nation with such regulations.
“Without 46 we would have never gotten it done. I just don’t think there would have been enough support,” Cunningham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.