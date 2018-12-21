Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Blake Rashad has trained service dogs for decades and traveled over the country to do it. His nickname is Top Dogg. He says he’s following Georgia’s upcoming service dog legislation closely, hoping it cracks down on fake service dogs.
“Fake dogs are an issue and I see them out there all the time,” Rashad, the founder of Top Dogg K-9 foundation, told CBS46. “I think that they hurt the person with the disability and they put businesses and companies in jeopardy,” he added.
Rashad says his service dog, Ziggy Marley, has helped him through his ongoing battle with depression. He says veterans like himself would benefit from better regulations on what qualifies as a service dog.
“Dogs have saved my life,” Rashad said. “I trained my first service dog for myself and it took me out of a very dark place,” he said.
State Senator Renee Unterman (R-Buford) is sponsoring the upcoming service dog legislation to crack down on fakes.
“There is a lot of fraud going on, and that is why we are trying to protect people who truly have disabilities,’ Unterman told CBS46 on the phone.
The key difference between service animals and emotional support animals are service animals are dogs, individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Emotional support animals are not especially trained.
“With an emotional support dog, the human goes to the dog and gets comfort,” Rashad said. “The dog doesn’t necessarily do anything for the human but be there and be nice.”
Service dogs can recognize heart rate and disposition to identify needs and emergencies, he said.
A bipartisan Senate Study Committee on Service Animals for Physically or Mentally Impaired Persons held its last meeting of the year Wednesday to document a list of recommendations it plans to submit to the General Assembly in January.
“We need some type of regulation to control to make sure that dogs that are out there that are serving these human beings are actually what they are supposed to be,” Rashad said. “Pets are not service dogs. I’ve seen service dogs being attacked by fake service dogs. I have seen fake service dogs biting people. This is not what is supposed to happen,” he added.
The Senate Study Committee first wants to revise Georgia’s definition of a service animal to acquiesce with the ADA’s definition. They also want to possibly crack down on fraud related to service dogs and emotional support animals, possibly criminalizing people who falsely claim regular pets are service animals.
The group has also discussed needing a physician’s verification of an emotional support animal, certification process for animals according to the ADA, Fair Housing Act and air access laws.
The issue that has given some veterans pause has been the suggestion that persons with disabilities could have to prove they have a disability in order to have the dog accepted by renters and landlords. Unterman says they Fair Housing Act does allow housing providers to ask for a physician’s or provider’s note documenting why the animal is necessary for a disability.
“If you really have a disability, you are going to a medical provider and you can show that you’ve had appointments, you have medication or you previously had that,” Unterman told CBS46.
She says the bill would help protect veterans, but some say it could be a slippery slope.
“As they talk about proving a disability, look with the American Disability Act, I don’t have to tell you if I have a disability,” said Jarrad Turner, Director of Warrior Engagement at The Warrior Alliance, a veteran’s resource organization in Sandy Springs. “In the veteran population, it’s so hard to get people to talk about or to acknowledge the fact that they have a disability,” he said.
Turner and Rashad say they would like to see training organization standards become more uniformed and regulated according to the ADA. They would like there to be a certification process that a service dog is qualified, not that the veteran should prove the need.
“There definitely needs to be some sort of standard documentation from a reputable agency or facility that states yes, this particular dog has gone through a training program,” Turner said.
Unterman says the study committee will submit its recommendations in a report. The issue will move through the General Assembly when it reconvenes in January.
