State leaders address issue of long COVID-19 vaccine lines in Georgia

A booking error caused many Georgians to wait in long lines to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Mercedes Benz Stadium Tuesday.
“We parked about 15-minutes away and took Uber in. The traffic right here is a little thick, but it’s okay it’s understandable,” Resident Chris Curran said.
When Fulton County made a transition to the state-run vaccination system a glitch occurred resulted in an overbooking of appointments.
Mercedes Benz Stadium has been averaging 1600 appointments a day and on Tuesday they had 3200. So CBS46 questioned state leaders about it.
“What inadvertently happened was an IT error on the part of the Fulton County staff and they inadvertently booked or created double bookings so they have legitimate bookings but it was an error on the part of when they set up the site and it won't happen again,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey with the Georgia Department of Public Health said.
A similar issue occurred at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park. A source informed us that people had to wait in line there for three hours to be vaccinated. A manager at the facility reportedly told the crowd 4,000 people were booked into 1,200 slots.
“My only thought was this is going to be so hard for older people to do by themselves,” Resident Gindy Martin said.
