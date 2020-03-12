ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Coronavirus has rocked the state of Georgia as General Assembly has been told to indefinitely suspend the 2020 legislative session effective Friday, March 13.
Lawmakers have only been in session for 29 days.
“We continue to urge calm and appropriate responses to the coronavirus situation. However, the current environment demands that we take additional preventative action,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “Speaker Ralston and I are working diligently to ensure that, at the appropriate time, the General Assembly resumes its critically important work,” he added.
Prior to the announcement, the House and Senate amended the fiscal budget to include $100 million in funding for coronavirus-related needs.
“We do not take this action lightly, but after discussions with Governor Kemp, we feel this is a prudent measure which will ensure an orderly legislative session,” said Speaker David Ralston. “I appreciate very much the cooperation of Lt. Governor Duncan, and working together, our House and Senate stand ready to support the state’s response to the coronavirus. We look forward to resuming the legislative session and returning to the people’s business.”
At a later day Lt. Governor Duncan and Speaker Ralston will determine a date for the House and Senate to reconvene for the 30th legislation day.
Related Articles:
Atlanta Public Schools shutter amid COVID-19 concerns; closed until further notice
COVID-19 forces closing of Cobb County Schools
March Sadness: NCAA cancels Atlanta's Final Four, entire tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.