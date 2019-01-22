ATLANTA (AP) - The coming days in the Georgia legislature are all about one, all-encompassing proposal: the state budget.
While the state House and Senate won't hold floor sessions, many lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Tuesday for joint budget hearings.
That's when they'll hash out the amended budget for fiscal year 2019 and general budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1.
Former Gov. Nathan Deal announced in early January that state tax revenue collections for 2018 were up almost $517 million as of December, a 4.6 percent increase over December 2017.
Newly elected Gov. Brian Kemp last week laid out several of his top priorities including increasing teacher pay, revamping school safety measures and replacing the state's aging electronic voting machines.
