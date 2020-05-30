ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Atlanta at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Governor Kemp issued the declaration after thousands of people started a peaceful protest that ended hours later with violent protests and parts of downtown Atlanta in flames. The order will expire after 72 hours and allows up to 500 members of the Georgia National Guard to be used to respond in Atlanta.
The executive order from Governor Kemp also ordered that "all resources" of the state of Georgia will be made available to assist Atlanta and Fulton County as they continue to respond to the state of emergency in the city.
