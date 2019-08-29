Gov. Kemp signs executive order ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Angelina Velasquez

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)  Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian's projected landfall on Labor Day.

The following counties were placed under the advisory Thursday afternoon: Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.

Counties under the State of Emergency will assist with prep, response, and recovery.

As part of preparations, Gov. Kemp also issued an Executive Order suspending "federal rules and regulations which would otherwise limit the hours that operators of commercial vehicles may drive."

Read the full State of Emergency declaration below, or click here.

Download PDF Gov. Brian Kemp Executive Order issued ahead of Hurricane Dorian

View Gov. Kemp's Aug. 29th press conference addressing Hurricane Dorian projected Labor Day landfall below, or click here.

