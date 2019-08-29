ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian's projected landfall on Labor Day.
Ahead of #Dorian, I've declared a State of Emergency in Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce & Wayne Counties to assist with prep, response & recovery. OCGA 10-1-393.4 - prohibiting price-gouging - is now in effect. #gapol pic.twitter.com/2rnOhdzULO— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 29, 2019
The following counties were placed under the advisory Thursday afternoon: Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.
Counties under the State of Emergency will assist with prep, response, and recovery.
As part of preparations, Gov. Kemp also issued an Executive Order suspending "federal rules and regulations which would otherwise limit the hours that operators of commercial vehicles may drive."
To ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, emergency supplies, and food, I've issued an Executive Order temporarily suspending federal rules and regulations which would otherwise limit the hours that operators of commercial vehicles may drive. (1/2) #gapol pic.twitter.com/PlGws2SqCF— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 29, 2019
This Executive Order also temporarily waives specific weight, height, and length restrictions for vehicles traveling through Georgia for purposes of disaster preparation or relief, subject to @ga_dps oversight and permitting. (2/2) #gapol pic.twitter.com/8Bo7ZWYHdh— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 29, 2019
Read the full State of Emergency declaration below, or click here.
View Gov. Kemp's Aug. 29th press conference addressing Hurricane Dorian projected Labor Day landfall below, or click here.
