ATLANTA (CBS46) — The State of Georgia is demanding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration withdraw its rule that mandates full vaccination for businesses with 100 or more employees, according to a press release from Attorney General Chris Carr.
The request follows a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Biden administration from enforcing its temporary employer vaccine mandate.
“Both the Supreme Court and the American people have spoken, and they have loudly said the Biden administration’s attempts at forcing this mandate on Americans and businesses are not only wrong, but also unconstitutional,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.
OSHA has reportedly failed to withdraw the emergency temporary rule despite the decision on Jan. 13, according to Carr's office.
The U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision on Jan. 13 in response to a legal challenge brought by Georgia and other states. In its decision, the Court held that OSHA lacks the statutory authority to issue the emergency vaccine mandate.
In addition to Georgia, the following states joined in signing the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Gov. Kemp and Attorney General Carr have filed four separate lawsuits challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates, according to the press release.
