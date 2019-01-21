Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Everyone knows that the state of Georgia is fertile grounds for athletic talent and it will be on display at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
That's because there are a few players on each team that either call a Georgia city their hometown or have played at universities in the state.
The Patriots have three players that are from the state of Georgia. If you're rooting on the Rams, here are the players on the team that are from our state:
David Andrews (Center) Johns Creek, GA (UGA)
Trent Brown (Guard) Albany, GA (Florida)
Jonathan Jones (Cornerback) Carrollton, GA (Auburn)
Rams head coach Sean McVay is also a graduate of the Marist School in Brookhaven.
On the other side of the ball, the Patriots also feature a few players that either played at Georgia universities or grew up in the state. The defensive coordinator, Wade Phillips also spent two seasons in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons from 2002-2003.
Here are the Patriots players who either grew up in the state or attended universities in the state:
Todd Gurley (UGA)
Ramik Wilson (UGA)
Gerald Everett (Tight End) Atlanta, GA (South Alabama)
So there you go. Since the Falcons aren't in the big game, there's always someone to root for.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.