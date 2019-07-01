ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A new state-of-the-art docking station that hopes to cut down on the clutter left behind by scooters has been unveiled in Woodruff Park.
"GetCharged" or "Charge", a New York-based micromobility company that plans to introduce e-scooter docking stations across metro Atlanta, rolled out the new program during a ceremony Monday morning.
The company has chosen Atlanta as the first city to have a convenient, safe and cost-effective place to store scooters in order to reduce clutter on the streets.
The company has secured over 250 charging stations in the city.
GetCharged co-founder Dan Waldman and city officials Andrea Boone and Matt Westmoreland were on hand for the event.
