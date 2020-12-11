State officials are days away from finalizing the presidential election in Georgia

State officials are three days away from finalizing the presidential election in Georgia.
But a Texas lawsuit against the peach state is calling on the United States Supreme Court to delay the deadline for the appointment of presidential electors on Monday and allow investigations of fraud to be completed.
The complaint argues that Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, without legislative approval, unilaterally abrogated Georgia’s statute governing the signature verification process for absentee ballots when he entered into a settlement agreement with the Democratic Party.
Constitutional law attorney Page Pate believes it’s a long shot for the court.
“If the Supreme Court has five votes, five justices who want to accept and hear the lawsuit then they will hear the lawsuit and it will proceed,” Pate said.
But several state lawmakers have agreed with the lawsuit and filed an amicus brief with the high court stating that the Secretary of State violated Article 1 of the Constitution when he circumvented legislative approval in his settlement and agreed to processing ballots prior to election day, established unattended absentee-ballot drop box locations not authorized in Georgia’s election code and allowed election officials in heavily democratic Fulton County to equip at least two “buses” with voting machines and set up mobile voting locations not authorized under Georgia law.
“Before the Supreme Court even gets to the merits of the case, they have to find that they want to take jurisdiction of the case and I don’t think that’s going to happen in this situation,” Pate said.
The office of Attorney General Chris Carr’s office responded saying, “With all due respect, the Texas Attorney General is constitutionally, legally and factually wrong about Georgia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.