ATLANTA (CBS46) — A downtown Atlanta homeless encampment says they were told to leave or face arrests. Instead of demanding their departure, one organization says the community should be demanding solutions for housing.
"There's no drugs, there's no violence, there's no crime in this area right here," described Will Prince.
There are also no doors, no windows, and no buildings, but it's Prince's home. The corner of Central Avenue near the state Capitol, it's a neighborhood for the Atlanta Homeless Union.
Dozens in the unsheltered community feel the spot has been one of the safest, while state officials call it an issue of public safety citing unlawful convening in the area.
"There are women, there are old people, there are handicapped that I look after. So I'm just asking the city to reach out and for organizations to help," said Prince, who is also the president for the city's homeless union.
The organization says on Monday, they got word they must be gone by Wednesday at 4 a.m. or face arrests, along with their tents and belongings taken.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety sent CBS46 this statement on what the homeless union referred to as "encampment sweeps:"
The term “sweep” is fundamentally inaccurate. At the request of the Fulton County Sheriff, given concerns near the Fulton County Courthouse, the Georgia Capitol Police was asked to help address a public safety issue near Capitol Square. Georgia Capitol Police are working diligently with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to help find an alternate location for those who lack a permanent residence, including enlisting the help of the Atlanta Ambassadors and non-profit partners like Mercy House. All involved want to promote public safety for everyone who works and visits the area. This is an on-going issue that will be handled with care and respect for the dignity of those who work and visit the area and those who are currently unlawfully convening in the area. Law enforcement will be putting up a public notice in the future that provides information to those convening in the area that will provide guidance on where to go and background as to the public safety concerns that prevent people from convening in this manner.
But people who are homeless say it feels as if they're not seeing city and state funded resources for long term placement.
"It's been chaos for the homeless, we're people also." Prince added. "Homeless are humans too, they just don't have a place to stay."
The mayor's office sent CBS46 a statement, making it clear Wednesday's effort is a state action:
In his first weeks in office, Mayor Dickens convened a summit with the City’s partners in our collective fight to end homelessness.
During the summit, the Mayor heard that one of the problems with our unsheltered population is access to COVID testing. As a direct result of this dialogue, the Mayor personally delivered thousands of COVID tests to homeless shelters near the end of last month.
Mayor @Andreforatlanta visited two homeless shelters to distribute 1,000 #COVID19 tests - which were secured from the Mayor’s recent Emergency Shelter Meeting. pic.twitter.com/yV4c2IyV49— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) January 29, 2022
During the same summit, the Mayor reiterated to our partners his commitment to leverage the City’s resources to remove barriers facing our unsheltered population and those who provide them with housing and wraparound services.
If anyone knows of an individual experiencing homelessness, please contact 311 and provide us with the pertinent information needed to provide assistance.
