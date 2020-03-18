ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey told Georgia Public Broadcasting that the state is working to request medical ventilators, respirators and protective equipment from the Federal Government.
Governor Kemp’s office staff worked to get CBS46 the exact number of ventilators the state has for a CBS46. That info was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
Populated hospitals in Georgia are experiencing an equipment shortage right now, according to state health officials.
Many are calling on state and federal leaders for help.
Tuesday The Pentagon announces it will be releasing thousands of ventilators from their arsenal to the Department of Health and Human Services for distribution.
“The Department of Defense will make available up to 5 million N95 respirator masks and other personal protective equipment from our own strategic reserves to the Department of Health and Human Services for distribution,” said U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday and Wednesday. “The first one million masks will be made available immediately.”
The Georgia Hospital Association sent CBS46 a statement saying in part:
“Georgia hospitals are continually addressing and working on emergency preparedness plans, which includes surge capacity for beds as well as ventilators. The fact remains that not all COVID-19 patients will need a ventilator, an ICU bed or even hospital treatment at all. Additionally, as patients recover, more beds are becoming available."
There has been no timeline on when supplies will be distributed or where.
