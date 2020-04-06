BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Park rangers stayed busy over the weekend making sure visitors of Georgia's state parks maintained social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Red Top Mountain State Park was packed with families eager to get outside and enjoy the nice weather after being cooped up in their homes for weeks.
Capt. Mike Burgamy of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said rather than issue citations, his rangers are mostly trying to educate the public.
"Basically, if we see something that needs addressing we'll go up to them and ask if they're familiar with the governor's order that they need to be six feet apart -- no groups larger than ten excluding family members of the same household," he said, "and believe it or not 90 percent are very compliant and disperse when asked to."
Burgamy said he expects state parks will only get busier as the weather gets warmer.
"If Georgia citizens will do what they're asked to do practice social distancing and great hygiene, we'll get through it," said Burgamy.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.