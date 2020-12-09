The state has released a new 63-page official COVID-19 vaccination plan spelling out how a vaccine will be distributed when approved in the next week.
“The limited amount of vaccine doses we will receive in the next few days in the coming days will be going to the most vulnerable and those on the front-lines of fighting COVID-19, that means residents of nursing homes and our healthcare workers,” said Governor Brian Kemp Tuesday afternoon in a press conference.
State public health commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey says the state will initially have several hundred thousand doses of vaccine, a limited batch. Top priority will be given to persons living in long-term care facilities and the people who work in those facilities where virus outbreaks have run rampant.
“The general public will not be able to be vaccinated for months,” Kemp said.
The plan says Georgia health officials “will decide the amount of vaccine given to each of the 18 public health districts and enrolled COVID-19 providers based on population density, level of disease endemic to each area, and numbers of priority populations”
Also in line to get the vaccine with the most critical groups are hospitals, public health clinics and staff in clinical settings.
Only certain licensed health professionals can administer the vaccine including, physicians, pharmacists, nurses, Physician assistants, paramedics and medical students or residents.
The next tier, phase 1b, will include police and fire, critical personnel like pharmacy staff and educators courts, grocery, and transportation workers, and people over 65 with comorbidities.
View the distribution plan here.
