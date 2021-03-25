As Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference touting the new sweeping election reform law, Capitol Police officers moved in to arrest Representative Park Cannon outside the governor's office.
In videos posted to social media, Representative Cannon can be seen approaching the closed doors to the Governor's office in the Capitol. As Representative Cannon knocked on the doors, Capitol Police officers approach her and tell her to move away from the doors. The next time Cannon reached to knock on the doors, police took her by the arm and placed her into custody.
Here’s more video from @TWareStevens, showing Rep. Cannon knocking on the door to the Governor’s office. “I’mma tell you one more time to step back,” the officer says. #gapol Full video: https://t.co/2lUgKOxbZt pic.twitter.com/HKuKsBgg6n— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) March 25, 2021
Capitol Police officers could then be seen moving Cannon through the halls of the Capitol and ultimately outside of the building.
Here’s part of the video, from @hannahjoyTV, showing Democratic Rep. Park Cannon being detained by Georgia State Patrol outside an entrance to the Governor’s office. #gapol pic.twitter.com/LXSInsaErj— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) March 25, 2021
Why are the State Patrol arresting a State Representative during session? #gapol pic.twitter.com/lzs5EW78t7— Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) March 25, 2021
Here's another view of the incident:
Late Thursday night, the Georgia State Patrol issued a statement on the incident:
On March 25, 2021, at 6:33 p.m., Representative Park Cannon was beating on the door to the Governor’s Office, room 203. She was instructed that no one was in the front office and to stop beating on the door. Rep. Cannon moved and went to the Governor’s Ceremonial Office door. This door is marked off with stanchions and a “Governor’s Staff Only” sign. Rep. Cannon went inside the stanchions and began knocking on the door. Rep. Cannon was instructed to stop knocking on the door and that Governor Kemp was having a press conference inside. Rep. Cannon continued to knock on the door and was instructed again to stop knocking on the door. She was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest. Rep. Cannon stepped back for a moment and then stepped back up to the door and started knocking on the door again. She was again advised if she did not stop, she would be arrested for obstruction and disturbing the press conference. Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door. Rep. Cannon was placed under arrest and escorted out of the Capitol. Rep. Cannon was transported to the Fulton County Jail and released into the custody of jail staff. She was charged with 16-10-24 Obstruction of Law Enforcement and 16-11-34.1 Preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or other meetings of members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.