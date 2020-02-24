ATLANTA (CBS46)-- State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Garden City) will host a town hall meeting to discuss current efforts to prevent gang and youth violence across the state.
The town hall will take place today at 1:00 p.m. at the State Capitol in room 341.
According to Rep. Gilliard’s office, the town hall’s theme will be “One effort, One Georgia”.
Rep. Gilliard will talk about services from around the state that seek to prevent gang and youth violence.
“The state has identified more than 71,000 gang members, and we need to intervene within schools and communities before it is too late for some of Georgia’s youth,” said Rep. Gilliard.
“As the chair of the House Study Committee on Gang & Youth Violence Prevention, I am honored to introduce House Bill 883 to help address this serious issue by implementing a concrete intervention and prevention plan for at-risk youth.”
House Bill 883 is a recommendation from the House Study Committee on Gang & Youth Violence Prevention, which was authorized during the 2019 legislative session to examine the rising rate of gang violence in Georgia and determine legislative recommendations for the 2020 legislative session.
For more information on House Bill 883, please click: https://bit.ly/37MHNwQ
