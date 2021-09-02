ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A state representative is sounding the alarm on Georgia’s elevator inspection process. It comes after a student-athlete was crushed and killed in an elevator that allegedly had not been inspected since August of 2019.
JauMarcus McFarland died when that elevator inside 444 Highland crushed him; a certificate inside the elevator shows it was last inspected in August 2019.
“That set off alarm bells for me,” said Rep. Matthew Wilson, (D) Brookhaven, Sandy Springs. “And it raises a lot of questions that I think a lot of people are going to want answers to, and Georgians deserve answers to.”
Wilson voted “no” last year when elevator inspections changed from every six months to every 12 months.
The Office of the Insurance Commissioner said they simply didn’t have the budget – estimating only 35% of elevators in Georgia could be inspected every six months.
“Right now, they’re rushing, they’re going out on the job and there is more detail they need to spend on those job, so they’ll be able to do a more thorough review and catch a lot more checkpoints,” said Chad Dabella, CFO for Office of the Insurance Commissioner during a committee hearing back in June of 2020.
At that point, there were already concerns.
“For us to change the law, merely because there are too many elevators and we're not going to fund a budget to hire 20 more inspectors,” said Wilson. “That was not good enough rational for me.”
Insurance Commissioner John King says property management must first request an inspection from his office.
“The property owner ought to look at the code section at the responsibilities. They have clear responsibilities to call our agency for the annual inspections, not only the 5-year inspections.”
When pressed about the issue, management at 444 Highland told CBS 46, “It’s actually the responsibility of the state to do inspections, and it’s our understanding that, in 2020, many inspections were not done because of Covid.”
