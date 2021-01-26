A Georgia State Representative was removed from the House chamber Tuesday after he refused to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the policy of the House.
According to a statement from Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, State representative David Clark was advised numerous times about the requirements, refused to be tested and then refused to leave the House Chamber on his own accord. He was later escorted out of the Chamber by a member of the Georgia Department of Safety.
Ralston issued this statement:
I want to be crystal clear about what happened in the House Chamber this morning and why.
We had a member of the House who has refused to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the policy of the House which may be found here: https://www.legis.ga.gov/news/house/covid-19-info. The operative section of that policy is "All Members and House staff will be required to be tested twice weekly during the 2021 Session."
The member in question had been advised numerous times about the requirements and had refused to be tested at any point during this session. This morning, Speaker Ralston asked that member to leave the House Chamber until such time as he/she complies with the testing policy. The member refused to leave of his/her own accord. As such, under the authority granted to the Speaker by House Rules, the member was escorted out of the Chamber by a member of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
The member will be allowed to return upon complying with the policy for the safety of all those who have come to the Capitol.
This is about preventing the spread of a disease that has killed more than 12,000 Georgians.
