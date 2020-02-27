ATLANTA, GA. (CBS46) Following a recent uptick in gun violence inside metro Atlanta schools, a state representative will hold a press conference at the state capitol Thursday to address the issue.
House District 108 Representative Jasmine Clark of Lilburn, will hold the press conference at 4 p.m. on the first floor of the state capitol.
This comes after four teenagers were shot in the past week alone. On Tuesday, two teens were killed and another injured following a triple shooting near the East Point MARTA station. On Wednesday, a 14 year-old boy is expected to be okay after he was shot in the city of South Fulton.
“I was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives to represent all of my constituents in the district,” said Rep. Clark. “That includes the students who too often feel that their voices are stifled and dismissed. But, gun violence affects us all, and their concerns are valid and important.”
Representative Clark plans to combat this aggressive threat by giving students a chance to voice their concerns. Students from Parkview High School will talk about how this threat of gun violence has affected their school.
Rep. Jasmine Clark to Hold Press Conference Tomorrow on Threat of Gun Violence in Georgia Schools. Read more here: https://t.co/hrVo7f5dPi #gapol #gahouse— Georgia House of Representatives (@GaHouseHub) February 26, 2020
