COBB Co., Ga (CBS46)—A Georgia state representative is holding a laptop and tablet donation drop-off event for students in south Cobb County.
The event will take place Saturday, September 5, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested in donating should drop off their laptops and/or tablets at City View Elementary School, located at 285 South Gordon Road in Mableton.
“Although the 2020-2021 school year is in full swing, there are still hundreds of students without devices,” said Rep. Thomas.
At the donation event, Rep. Thomas will accept gently used laptops and/or tablets that have front-facing webcam technology.
Individuals or businesses that are interested in donating laptops or tablets may also contact Rep. Thomas’ Capitol office at 404-656-7859 or erica.thomas@house.ga.gov.
