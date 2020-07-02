FOREST PARK (CBS46)—A state representative and others will host a virtual discussion on childhood development.
State Representative Valencia Stovall will participate in the virtual screening of “No Small Matter”, a documentary film on early childhood development.
The event will take place on Tuesday, July 7th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants will be able to watch the virtual screening, and immediately following the screening, there will be a panel discussion on supporting young children and families, and the impact COVID-19 has had on children.
The virtual screening event is hosted by the Little Ones Learning Center, Clayton County Public Schools Early Learning Department, Georgia Association for the Education of Young Children (GAEYC) and Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students (GEEARS).
To RSVP for the event, please click: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-film-screening-conversation-no-small-matter-tickets-111198772522
