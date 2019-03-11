ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of your state lawmakers is turning the tables on the men who want to decide when women can get an abortion.
State Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick is taking the stance of -one bad bill deserves another. In a very tongue-in-cheek way, she's showing how men and women are treated differently when it comes to reproductive rights.
Ggggooooodddd morning! Introducing my "testicular bill of rights" legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done! pic.twitter.com/5E8HBRSc9l— Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) March 11, 2019
HB 481, or "Heartbeat Bill, proposes that a woman should not be able to get an abortion after a doctor is able to hear a heartbeat which in some cases, is as early as 6 weeks.
"Such a heinous, heinous bill that is going to cause more illegal abortions which is going to result in more maternal deaths when Georgia is already #1 in maternal deaths," said Kendrick.
She has some choice comments about that bill she said takes away a woman's choice. So, with a single tweet, she is turning the tables and essentially asking men, "How would you like it?"
"If the State of Georgia wants to regulate women's bodies, then it's only fitting that we'd look at legislation to regulate men's bodies," added Kendrick.
Proposing a "Testicular Bill of Rights" where men would need a partner's permission before they pop one of those little blue pills. If men had unprotected sex, it could equate to a crime. Also, putting porn and sex toys in a queue, forcing a wait time of 24 hours.
"It's tongue-in-cheek obviously because it tries to counter the narrative that women can't make decisions about when they have children or need their uterus regulated in any way," said Kendrick.
