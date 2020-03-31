COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The plant blamed for emitting cancer-causing agents into the air for decades is suing Cobb County in order to reopen fully.
Sterigenics announced the lawsuit on Monday, even though the county just granted the plant permission to reopen. The county agreed to the request from the federal government, allowing the company to temporarily sterilize medical equipment needed for the coronavirus response.
A group says that apparently wasn't good enough for the multi-billion dollar corporation, who some say had the intention of using the coronavirus crisis as a door to resume full operations all along.
Georgia State Representative Erick Allen had this response to the lawsuit filed by the company:
"I believe, and it's now proven, that Sterigenics' main goal all along has been to seize on the fear around the pandemic to force the county into allowing them to operate."
The group "Stop Sterigenics" released this statement regarding the lawsuit:
"This filing shows the true character of this company. We find it appalling that they would choose to prioritize a permanent reopening instead of focusing on actually helping during the COVID19 crisis. They have been given permission to operate temporarily with a focus on items that are needed to fight the pandemic. They are now occupying community resources that are desperately needed elsewhere using the current crisis to leverage the pandemic to their advantage. It is clear corporate greed."
Cobb County officials do not plan to back down.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
