ATLANAT (CBS46)—According to a press release, State Representative Valencia Stovall (D-Forest Park) announced her support of the Forest Park Planning and Zoning Board’s recent decision to reopen the Little Ones Learning Center’s Little Lion Farm Stand.
The farm stand was created to provide residents within the Forest Park community access to affordable fresh fruits and vegetable, the release stated.
Th stand was closed in 2019 by the city of Forest Park.
“The city of Forest Park and other surrounding communities are ‘food deserts,’” said Rep. Stovall.
This learning center’s innovative approach to combatting these disparities should be celebrated and duplicated across Georgia – not punished. Farm-to-table initiatives are being promoted statewide and nationally among early learning centers and K-12 schools.
Healthy eating habits begin early, and the positive healthy outcomes from the operation of this farm stand could change an entire generation.”
The Forest Park City Council is scheduled to vote on whether or not to pass a new zoning ordinance for the farm stand on Monday, February 17, 2020.
“It’s about access; we must make healthier options accessible,” said Toyin Okunoren, CEO of Little One’s Learning Center and registered dietician.
“Some families do not have transportation to travel to areas where organic and sustainably grown produce is available.
Obesity rates are increasing among children and we can engage families to make health and nutrition a priority from an early age.”
For more information on Little Ones Learning Center, please click https://bit.ly/38rmlyz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.