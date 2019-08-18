SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) Many are expected to be on hand Monday as state representative Sheila Jones holds a town hall meeting on the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna.
The facility made headlines in July when a study by the EPD and EPA showed the plant released large amounts of the cancer-causing gas etholyene oxide.
Last week, Cobb County commissioners voted to pay for independent air quality testing near the facility, which is accused of emitting dangerous levels of a cancer-causing compound into the air.
Sterigenics, located off Plant Atkinson Road near Smyrna, uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. Company leaders acknowledge that the facility released thousands of pounds of the compound into the air for years but say the company has reduced its emissions significantly since 2016.
That’s the same year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determined that ethylene oxide causes cancer in humans.
The situation is also having an economic effect.
State Senator Jennifer Jordan told CBS46 News businesses are approaching her about leaving the area.
"Other businesses that surround this plant or this facility that don't feel comfortable and don't want to endanger you know their employees," said Sen. Jordan.
One of Sterigenics’s neighboring companies has shut down shop amid on-going concerns over cancerous toxins.
The manager at a business in clear site of the Sterigenics plant said she constantly worries for her employees.
"I have a girl that works here that has headaches often and I wonder if it has anything to do with that," said the manager who preferred not to be named.
Cobb County leaders said it will use money from its contingency fund to hire GHD Services, Inc. to do testing and consulting.
The county will split the $79,200 cost with the city of Smyrna. City council members will consider the measure on August 19.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, located at 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE in Marietta.
