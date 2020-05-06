ATLANTA (CBS46)—A state representative and others are working to make the Friday before Mother’s Day a memorable event for moms in metro-Atlanta.
According to a press release, State Representative Erica Thomas (D-Austell) will host a drive-in movie event in anticipation of Mother’s Day on Friday, May 8, 2020.
In addition, mothers who attend the pre-Mother's Day event will receive a free meal from Slutty Vegan, and kids will receive free snacks from Rap Snacks.
“In this unprecedented time, my office is promoting social distancing, and we have put together an event that will keep everyone safe,” said Rep. Thomas. “Mothers have been working around the clock with no days off. It is time to celebrate their hard work and give them the night off.”
The gates will open at 7:30 p.m., and the festivities will begin at 8:00 p.m.
The event will take place at Destiny World Church, located at 7400 Factory Shoals Road in Austell.
