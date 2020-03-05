CLAYTON Co., GA (CBS46)—A state representative and women of the Clayton and Henry County legislative delegations are slated to host an event to bring awareness to human and sex trafficking.
The event, a ceremony for The Red Sand Project, will be hosted by State Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) on Saturday, March 7 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Church Street in Jonesboro.
The Red Sand Project, created by Molly Gochman, is a collaborative art installation to raise awareness of modern day slavery.
At the event, citizens will have the chance to fill side-walk cracks with red sand and women attending the event are asked to wear white.
“This is the first of many Red Sand Projects we will host in Georgia,” said Rep. Scott. “We are going to fill the sidewalk cracks with red sand to let the world know that we are working together across the state to end human/sex trafficking in Georgia.”
