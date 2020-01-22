ATLANTA (CBS46)—Want to learn more about Georgia’s cybersecurity laws? State Representative Dar’shun Kendrick is hosting “Tech for All” Day of Action.
The event will take place on Tuesday, February, 4, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in suite 514 of the Coverdell Legislative Office Building (18 Capitol Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30334).
This third annual event will focus on cybersecurity and cybercrimes.
According to State Representative Kendrick’s office, there will be a guest panel discussion with area experts on cybersecurity.
After the panel, participants will get a chance to view the House Chamber Gallery.
For more information and to register, please click: https://bit.ly/3azemRy
