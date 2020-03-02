ATLANTA (CBS46)—A state representative is looking for ways to increase access to pre-kindergarten and after-schools programs for Georgia’s children.
According to a press release from State Representative Angelika Kausche (D-Johns Creek), Rep Kausche introduced House Resolution 1249, which would create a House committee to study ways to increase access to pre-kindergarten and after school programs.
"This study committee would allow the House to explore potential legislative strategies that would boost participation in our vital Pre-K and after-school programs across the state,” said Rep. Kausche.
“Participating in Pre-K programs has been proven to increase school readiness, but only 60 percent of our four-year-olds currently participate in Georgia’s Pre-K Program. Furthermore, attendance in quality after-school programs contributes positively to overall student achievement in the classroom and at home.”
The committee would evaluate tax benefits and other solutions to encourage public, private, and nonprofit organizations to provide opportunities for children to participate in the programs.
If the bill passes, the committee would issue a report on their findings by December 1, 2020.
For more information on the proposal , please click: https://bit.ly/32LgEcS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.