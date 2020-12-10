Republican state representatives David Knight and Karen Mathiak joined forces Thursday to request Attorney General Chris Carr investigate the conduct of the Spalding County Board of Elections and Registration.

Both Knight and Mathiak are members of the Spalding County Legislative Delegation. They allege the BOE failed to follow Georgia law regarding board meetings, violated scheduling and notice guidelines, as well as failed to meet legal requirements for open meetings.

“The failure to properly conduct these meetings is simply illegal,” said Rep. Mathiak. “This violation of legal, governmental and societal norms is troubling to us and many of our constituents. We are prepared to assist in any way possible, and we look forward to seeing the results of an investigation conducted by the attorney general’s office.”

“To restore and protect the faith in our democracy, the gross mismanagement of the elections process in Spalding County, as well as Georgia’s election process as a whole, must be held to account,” said Rep. Knight.

The letter to Carr states:

Reps. Knight and Mathiak express their concerns that the public’s right to observe the process by which local officials make decisions that affect their communities and lives has been disregarded. Knight and Mathiak call on Attorney General Carr to investigate the allegations that the Spalding County BOE failed to conduct its board meetings in accordance to Georgia’s laws, as well as its own by-laws. The letter addresses different legal violations regarding scheduling and providing notices of meetings, creating and posting agendas, keeping summaries and minutes, as well as general executive session requirements. The letter also references the Spalding County BOE’s public website as evidence that there has been repeated failures to meet legal requirements for open meetings and that such failures highlight a systemic violation.

“Multiple investigations are underway that have highlighted process flaws and rule violations in Spalding County, and we must also address the inconsistent statements provided by the Spalding County election supervisor and chairman of the Spalding County BOE. These events have undoubtedly compromised the integrity of our elections process and the public’s faith in our elections officials,” said Rep. Knight.

In early December, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and county election officials called for Spalding Elections Supervisor Marica Ridley to resign following accusations of election mismanagement.